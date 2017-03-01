Bethany Hathcock named to Bob Jones University Fall 2016 President's List
Bethany Hathcock, a Freshman Cross-Cultural Service major from Silver Lake, was among approximately 490 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2016 President's List. Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University is a Christian liberal arts university focused on educating the whole person to reflect and serve Christ.
