Bethany Hathcock named to Bob Jones University Fall 2016 President's List

Bethany Hathcock, a Freshman Cross-Cultural Service major from Silver Lake, was among approximately 490 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2016 President's List. Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University is a Christian liberal arts university focused on educating the whole person to reflect and serve Christ.

