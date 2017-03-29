Alan Wilson's Spokeswoman Departs

Alan Wilson's Spokeswoman Departs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: FITSNews

Whatever the case, Bledsoe is the third of the three "Young Republicans" to leave Wilson's office - following former political advisor Adam Piper and GOP operative Matt Orr . The source added that we shouldn't be so fast to accept the "move along, nothing to see here" explanation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Tue Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar 27 Mikayla 61
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mar 15 Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Mar 15 Singlemom08 3
scarfo construction (May '10) Mar 14 JUST SURFING 17
Baldor Mar 14 Frankenberry 1
Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12) Mar 13 Venturajj2233 17
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,947,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC