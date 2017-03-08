Advanced manufacturing in S.C. builds...

Advanced manufacturing in S.C. builds reputation with professor's rare honor

South Carolina is strengthening its advanced manufacturing credentials with the help of a Clemson University professor who has won an award that goes to a chosen few mechanical engineers. Laine Mears, the BMW SmartState Chair in Automotive Manufacturing, was elected Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

