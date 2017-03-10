Activists protest gas tax hike by paying gas taxes for Greenville drivers
A group pushing for South Carolina lawmakers to avoid raising the state's gas tax and reform the state's Department of Transportation will take their message to gas pumps in Greenville on Monday. According to a news release, activists from Freedom Action Network of South Carolina will arrive at the Eagles gas station at the intersection of Pelham Road and East North Street at 7 a.m., where the group plans to pay the federal and state gas taxes for the gas station's customers to show how much the taxes cost drivers.
