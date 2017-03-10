Activists protest gas tax hike by pay...

Activists protest gas tax hike by paying gas taxes for Greenville drivers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

A group pushing for South Carolina lawmakers to avoid raising the state's gas tax and reform the state's Department of Transportation will take their message to gas pumps in Greenville on Monday. According to a news release, activists from Freedom Action Network of South Carolina will arrive at the Eagles gas station at the intersection of Pelham Road and East North Street at 7 a.m., where the group plans to pay the federal and state gas taxes for the gas station's customers to show how much the taxes cost drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar 16 chadthe 21
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mar 15 Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Mar 15 Singlemom08 3
scarfo construction (May '10) Mar 14 JUST SURFING 17
Baldor Mar 14 Frankenberry 1
Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12) Mar 13 Venturajj2233 17
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Feb 18 Eldecoblows 81
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,693,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC