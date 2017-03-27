'A Hero's 5K' raises money to support...

'A Hero's 5K' raises money to support military families in the Upstate

The race was founded in memory of Greenville solider SPC Geoffrey Whitsitt, who was killed by enemy forces in Afghanistan. Funds raised during the race will be donated to Upstate Warrior Solution and be used to support the needs of South Carolina servicemen and women and their families.

