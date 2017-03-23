3 EHS students out on bond after arrests
The homecoming queen and two football players from Easley High School have been arrested and are facing multiple charges, including armed robbery. According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Brinae Davone Smith of Spirit Mountain Lane, Tyrese Omari Deshaun Bradley, also 18, of Duvall Street, and 17-year-old Quenten Jamal Phillips have all been charged with conspiracy and armed robbery.
