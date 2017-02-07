What is the ACLU, and are they here in South Carolina?
This past weekend the Trump administration very controversially prohibited all refugee resettlement actions into the United States and suspended or prohibited entry into the country by any person with a passport from seven predominantly Muslim countries, countries where none of the people originated who committed terrorist acts in America from 9-11 to present. Caught up in this sudden but not entirely unexpected move were men, women, and children already en route to the United States, including non-citizens who are legal American residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|1 hr
|gwww
|21
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|14 hr
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Mon
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC