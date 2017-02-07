What is the ACLU, and are they here i...

What is the ACLU, and are they here in South Carolina?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Edgefield Advertiser

This past weekend the Trump administration very controversially prohibited all refugee resettlement actions into the United States and suspended or prohibited entry into the country by any person with a passport from seven predominantly Muslim countries, countries where none of the people originated who committed terrorist acts in America from 9-11 to present. Caught up in this sudden but not entirely unexpected move were men, women, and children already en route to the United States, including non-citizens who are legal American residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... 1 hr gwww 21
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... 14 hr duck femocrats 6
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Mon WelbyMD 7
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Jan 26 Jack 4
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC