What is the ACLU, and are they here in South Carolina?

This past weekend the Trump administration very controversially prohibited all refugee resettlement actions into the United States and suspended or prohibited entry into the country by any person with a passport from seven predominantly Muslim countries, countries where none of the people originated who committed terrorist acts in America from 9-11 to present. Caught up in this sudden but not entirely unexpected move were men, women, and children already en route to the United States, including non-citizens who are legal American residents.

