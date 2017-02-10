Watch these seniors' adorable spoof of 'Carpool Karaoke'
This lovable group of seniors from Cascades Verdae in Greenville, S.C. have stolen our hearts with their adorable Valentine's Day version of "Carpool Karaoke."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Fri
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|21
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC