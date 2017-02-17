Upstate suspects sentenced after $264K card fraud, money laundering conspiracy
Greenville man was sentenced on Feb. 9 after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit access device fraud and money laundering, according to the District Attorney's Office. They stated David Michael Davenport, Jr., 23, along with other members of the conspiracy, recruited cashiers at various businesses to credit funds onto Green Dot, Visa and other prepaid cards without receiving payment.
