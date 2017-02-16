Upstate Spelling Bee Saturday -

Upstate Spelling Bee Saturday -

Image courtesy of USC Upstate USC Upstate will host the 13th Annual Upstate Spelling Bee this Saturday. More than 80 students in grades 3-8 from the public and private schools of Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Union counties will take part in the competition.

