Upstate Spelling Bee Saturday -
Image courtesy of USC Upstate USC Upstate will host the 13th Annual Upstate Spelling Bee this Saturday. More than 80 students in grades 3-8 from the public and private schools of Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Union counties will take part in the competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC