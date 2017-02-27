this story a-o
Adam Rowell was convicted by Greenwood County jury on one count of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury following a seven-day trial at the Greenwood County Courthouse. The trial began on February 13 and continued throughout that week, including all day on Saturday.
