Smith to address church seminar

Smith to address church seminar

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Union Daily Times

Photo courtesy of Wyatt's Chapel Baptist Church Steph Smith, Trauma Survivor Services Specialist for Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County and founder of Voices For All, will be a featured speaker at the March 18 seminar on substance abuse and mental health hosted by Wyatt's Chapel Baptist Church. Wyatt's Chapel plans to conduct a seminar on substance abuse and mental health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
scarfo construction (May '10) Feb 22 Expisingthedarkness 16
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Feb 18 Eldecoblows 81
Landsthrow Apartments. Feb 10 New to the area 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb 7 gwww 17
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 duck femocrats 6
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 WelbyMD 7
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,015 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC