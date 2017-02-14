Sencorables Passes 10,000 Impact & British Spill Test
Greenville, SC, February 14, 2017 Sencorables, together with its manufacturing partner Fabric Sources International, successfully passed the essential 10,000 Impact and British Spill Test. The certification will accelerate the acceptance of Sencorables and its unique and fundamentally different sensing technology within the flooring industry.
