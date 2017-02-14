Sencorables Passes 10,000 Impact & Br...

Sencorables Passes 10,000 Impact & British Spill Test

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Floor Focus

Greenville, SC, February 14, 2017 Sencorables, together with its manufacturing partner Fabric Sources International, successfully passed the essential 10,000 Impact and British Spill Test. The certification will accelerate the acceptance of Sencorables and its unique and fundamentally different sensing technology within the flooring industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floor Focus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Landsthrow Apartments. Feb 10 New to the area 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb 7 gwww 20
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 duck femocrats 6
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 WelbyMD 7
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,191 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC