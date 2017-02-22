Second Lockheed Martin T-50A takes flight in South Carolina

Lockheed Martin's second T-50A accomplished an initial test flight from the Greenville, S.C., final assembly and check out facility. The inaugural Feb. 20 flight of the second production-ready T-50A from Lockheed Martin's Advanced Pilot Training operations center in Greenville further demonstrates the company's established, lowest-risk offering in the U.S. Air Force's T-X competition.

