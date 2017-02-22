Second Lockheed Martin T-50A takes flight in South Carolina
Lockheed Martin's second T-50A accomplished an initial test flight from the Greenville, S.C., final assembly and check out facility. The inaugural Feb. 20 flight of the second production-ready T-50A from Lockheed Martin's Advanced Pilot Training operations center in Greenville further demonstrates the company's established, lowest-risk offering in the U.S. Air Force's T-X competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Wed
|Expisingthedarkness
|16
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC