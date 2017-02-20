Second Lockheed Martin T-50A complete...

Second Lockheed Martin T-50A completes first flight

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: UPI

Lockheed Martin's second T-50A performed its inaugural flight from the company's operations center in Greenville, S.C. The event supports the company's bid for the U.S. Air Force's T-X competition, an effort to procure a next-generation trainer jet. The Air Force is looking for a fast, two-seat plane to replace the aging Northrop Grumman T-38 Talon aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
scarfo construction (May '10) 1 min Expisingthedarkness 14
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Feb 18 Eldecoblows 81
Landsthrow Apartments. Feb 10 New to the area 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb 7 gwww 17
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 duck femocrats 6
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 WelbyMD 7
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. South Korea
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC