Second Lockheed Martin T-50A completes first flight

Lockheed Martin's second T-50A performed its inaugural flight from the company's operations center in Greenville, S.C. The event supports the company's bid for the U.S. Air Force's T-X competition, an effort to procure a next-generation trainer jet. The Air Force is looking for a fast, two-seat plane to replace the aging Northrop Grumman T-38 Talon aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.