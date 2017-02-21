SC House members file multiple bills aimed at opioids and heroin; plan to file more
On Tuesday, Feb. 22 State Representatives Eric Bedingfield, Russell Fry, Phyllis Henderson, and Chip Huggins, filed several bills aimed at addressing South Carolina's opioid and heroin problem.
