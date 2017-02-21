Safety Components Grows Management Team

To optimize the production and inventory of its high-performance technical fabrics, and assist sales efforts, Safety Components of Greenville, S.C., has named Ana-Marie Petrea as merchandise planning manager. In a company announcement Friday by John Pierce, WeatherMax product manager, Petrea will manage planning for Safety Components' rapidly growing product lines, such as WeatherMAX performance outdoor fabric, and Armor AP, Glide Ice and PBI Max structural firefighting materials.

