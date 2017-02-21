Safety Components Grows Management Team
To optimize the production and inventory of its high-performance technical fabrics, and assist sales efforts, Safety Components of Greenville, S.C., has named Ana-Marie Petrea as merchandise planning manager. In a company announcement Friday by John Pierce, WeatherMax product manager, Petrea will manage planning for Safety Components' rapidly growing product lines, such as WeatherMAX performance outdoor fabric, and Armor AP, Glide Ice and PBI Max structural firefighting materials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Feb 22
|Expisingthedarkness
|16
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC