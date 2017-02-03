S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker ...

S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-red district

There are 3 comments on the WLOX-TV Biloxi story from 12 hrs ago, titled S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-red district. In it, WLOX-TV Biloxi reports that:

Reps. Jason Elliott, R-Greenville, left, and Jimmy Bales, D-Richland, right, walk through the South Carolina Statehouse Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Recently elected in November, Elliott is a 46-year old attorney... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 9 hrs ago
Not interested and certainly not celebrating a mental disorder. There's no law that says you can't be gay, but I'm going to stick with my rule that all "hate crime" and social engineering laws are inherently unconstitutional. I hope that isn't his only inspiration.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,931

The Left Coast

#3 3 hrs ago
This will not protect him. The absolute hate of conservatives, gay or not, will far over shadow any support of his lifestyle.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Zofree

Philadelphia, PA

#4 3 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
This will not protect him. The absolute hate of conservatives, gay or not, will far over shadow any support of his lifestyle.
Are you a Queer?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... 1 hr VP Mullah Elect P... 3
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Jan 26 Jack 4
Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07) Jan 25 devon 317
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Jan 24 Friemdlyfreak 59
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,564,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC