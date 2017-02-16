S.C. Baltimore Oriole Winter Survey and Great Backyard Bird Count set Feb. 17-20
South Carolinians will get a chance to help look for Baltimore orioles, such as this male eating grape jelly at a feeder, during the S.C. Baltimore Oriole Winter Survey February17 to February 20. South Carolinians will get a chance to help look for Baltimore orioles, such as this male eating grape jelly at a feeder, during the S.C. Baltimore Oriole Winter Survey February17 to February 20. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources will conduct an annual Baltimore Oriole Winter Survey Feb. 17-20 in conjunction with the Great Backyard Bird Count. The state natural resources agency is interested in the status and distribution of these colorful songbirds that have begun wintering in the Palmetto State.
