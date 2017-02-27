Police: Masked man armed with knife r...

Police: Masked man armed with knife robbed Greenville bank

Read more: WMBF

The robbery was reported at Regions Bank on South Pleasantburg Drive just before 3:30 p.m. Police said a masked suspect entered the bank with a knife and demanded money. Nearby Sterling School's after-school programs were placed on lockdown due to the incident.

Greenville, SC

