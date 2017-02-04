Plan your week in entertainment: Feb. 5

Plan your week in entertainment: Feb. 5

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: USA Today

Plan your week in entertainment: Feb. 5 What's on tap for the week ahead? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k82BHd Watch: 24: Legacy premieres after the Super Bowl this weekend but nestles into its regular time slot of 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. A spinoff from the original 24 , the show follows a day in the life of war hero Eric Carter that involves stopping a potential terrorist attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... 12 hr RustyS 6
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... 16 hr VP Mullah Elect P... 4
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Jan 26 Jack 4
Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07) Jan 25 devon 317
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,584,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC