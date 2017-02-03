On This Day #49 - Charlie Moore
On February 5, 1959, Starday Records purchased the masters for four of Charlie Moore's religious recordings that were later released on the EP SEP-103. The songs involved were No Grave ; Over in Gloryland; When They Crucified My Lord and Why Is Mother Buried were recorded during October 1958 at WFBC Radio Station, Greenville, South Carolina, by Charlie Moore , Ansel Guthrie , Curley Ellis and Robert Ellis .
