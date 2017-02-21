Nikki Lane Is A Country Star For Divi...

Nikki Lane Is A Country Star For Divided Times

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: MTV

"The Highway Queen don't need no king," Nikki Lane sings on the title track of her third album, which sees the Nashville-based country-rock hotshot continuing to rule the path she's paved for herself. Lane traffics in the genre that was dubbed alt-country during the '90s, when the connotations of "alt" as a prefix were less strange than they are now .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
scarfo construction (May '10) Feb 22 Expisingthedarkness 16
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Feb 18 Eldecoblows 81
Landsthrow Apartments. Feb 10 New to the area 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb 7 gwww 17
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 duck femocrats 6
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 WelbyMD 7
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,133,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC