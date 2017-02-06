National nursing shortage projected i...

National nursing shortage projected in 2020, local effects already being felt

In the latest example of its growing collaboration with Greenville Health System , Clemson University will expand its nursing program in Greenville - an effort that will more than double enrollment in Clemson's traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, help meet the growing need for nurses and bolster health innovation and research efforts in the Upstate. Clemson-GHS logosThe expanded collaboration, approved in 2016 by the S.C. Commission on Higher Education, will help ease an anticipated nursing shortage in the Upstate.

