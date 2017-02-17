Mother hopes federal lawsuit will increase police awareness about mental issues
The Greenville police officers who first encountered an autistic man who officers used a stun gun to subdue in December 2014 testified in federal court Tuesday as part of a lawsuit claiming excessive force. Police used a stun gun to get control of then 34-year-old Tario Anderson on Christmas Eve in 2014 while investigating reports of gunshots in the Augusta Street area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC