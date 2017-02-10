Merriweather Breaks Facility Record at Liberty Elite Invite
The Greenville, S.C. native topped the field of 17 athletes with a throw of 20.35 meters in the women's weight throw. The distance surpasses Mathaline Cooper of Winthrop's previous record for the Liberty Indoor Track Complex of 19.63 meters which she set just last month on January 20th.
