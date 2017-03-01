McDonalda s Future History Maker Scholarship 2017

We are looking for high school seniors that have applied and been accepted to an institute of higher learning, because McDonald's and 107.3 JAMZ have TWO $5,000 college scholarships to give away to attend the school of their choice! Eligible students can download this Future History Makers Scholarship Application 2017 and provide us with the necessary documentation, as outlined in this info packet Submit all materials to us by March 26, 2017 Must be available to attend the awards luncheon the first week of May, 2017, in the Greenville, S.C., area in order to accept the scholarship award Must be a currently-enrolled high school senior residing in one of the following counties in Georgia , North Carolina , or South Carolina Application submission begins: March 1, 2017 Application submission ends: March 26, 2017

