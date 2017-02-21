Man pleads guilty in scheme that robbed businesses of 264K
Authorities say a 23-year-old man pleaded guilty to his role in a prepaid card scheme that bilked more than $264,000 from several businesses in South Carolina and Georgia. U.S. Attorney Beth Drake said Friday that Dalvin Michael Davenport Jr. of Greenville was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and money laundering.
