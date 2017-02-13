Man faces charges in killings of 2 Greenville musicians
A Greenville musician faces capital murder charges after police say he stabbed two other musicians, and could face charges in a third man's death. Greenville Police Chief Delando Wilson tells the Delta Democrat-Times that police believe Leonard Stevenson Jr. killed Billy Smiley Sr. and Ronnie Tubbs.
