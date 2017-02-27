Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant to speak at hospitality award ceremony in Greenville
South Carolina's new lieutenant governor will speak in Greenville Monday at the Stars of South Carolina Hospitality Awards ceremony. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant will deliver the keynote address at the ceremony to honor the best and the brightest in the state's hospitality industry.
