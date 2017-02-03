Is Greenville mom accused of putting newborn in trash competent to stand trial?
A judge is considering whether or not a Greenville woman accused of placing her newborn baby in a trashcan is competent to stand trial for attempted murder. Sharon Ferguson, 28, was charged with attempted murder and unlawful child neglect in 2014 after police said they found the baby boy in a trashcan outside a home on Chaney Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
|Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07)
|Jan 25
|devon
|317
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Jan 24
|Friemdlyfreak
|59
|Gene Donohue
|Jan 23
|Bad Boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC