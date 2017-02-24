Ink N Ivy will offer graffiti art, reggae music, and a menu for everyone
We got our first look at forthcoming Ink N Ivy today . The Charlotte-based restaurant took over Southern Charm co-producer Bryan Kestner's failure to launch French/Mexican fusion restaurant, Generalisimo's , in January 2016.
