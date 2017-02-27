Horry Countya s school board wants a raise a " but are they actually helping your kids?

Since the Horry County school board's increased involvement in the district, graduation rates have improved - but not as much as districts with school boards that earn less. Some Horry County school board members argue that their increased involvement in the district necessitates a 66 percent pay raise from $9,600 per year to $15,966 that would make them the highest paid in South Carolina.

