Hicks column: Who decides whether you get paper or plastic?
A lot of environmentalists and a bunch of beach dwellers fear the Legislature is in the bag for Big Plastic. Right now, there's a bill moving through the General Assembly that would give the state - well, the Legislature - the authority to stop local governments from banning plastic bags.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|19 hr
|RustyS
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|23 hr
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|4
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
|Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07)
|Jan 25
|devon
|317
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC