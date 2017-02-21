Hear Nikki Lane on How to Avoid Getting Impaled by a Texas Longhorn
Shooting the cover photo for Nikki Lane 's just-released album Highway Queen was not what one would call low stakes, she explains during her Facebook Live session at Rolling Stone's Manhattan headquarters in February. "[The art director] called me like I'm eight hours out of Austin and said, 'I've got two longhorn steers, the photographer's in the truck, we're ready,'" Lane said.
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Wed
|Expisingthedarkness
|16
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
