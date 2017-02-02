Greenwood County Arrest Report for Fe...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for Feb 2, 2017

Brooks, Latisha Nicole, 11/16/88 of 111 Lane Moss Creek Lane, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: public drunk Falcon, Jesus Lucario, 2/28/75 of 3434 Laurens Road Apt, Greenville SC was arrested by GCSO for: domestic violence 2nd degree, public disorderly conduct Luker, Wendy Leigh, 7/7/77 of 1417 E. Laurel Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by GCOS for: distribution of meth Mattison, Elmore, 1/18/59 of 7 Cobb Street, Ware Shoals SC was arrested by Ware Shoals Police for: assault and battery, public drunk Steele, Leigha Michelle, 8/7/94 of 6416 Highway 178, North Hodges SC was arrested by GCSO for: petit Larceny Williams, Antonio Lamar, 7/27/88 of 617 Grier St, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: DUS 3rd and subsequent, drugs/trafficking in ice, crank or crack, failure to stop for blue light, felon in possession of firearm, possession of controlled substance, possession of a firearm during ... (more)

