Greenwood County Arrest Report for Feb 17, 2017
Coates, Shanae Shaquille, 11/11/93 of 113 Phil Lane, Hodges SC was arrested by Ware Shoals Police for: no sc drivers license Easley, Evelyn DuBose, 2/14/49 of 120 S University St, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: pointing and presenting a firearm Hawes, Shemicka Tamara, 2/15/87 of 519 Parkland Place Road, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: bench warrant, DUS Hunt, Paul Charles, 3/18/87 of 324 Singing Pines Road, Mountville SC was arrested by Ware Shoals Police for: bench warrant Weeks, Trampus Shane, 1/1/84 of 106 Cedar Court, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: breach of trust with fraud intent Woolridge, Clarence Joseph, 10/24/54 of 245 Magnolia, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: bench warrant Zavala, Manuel Antonio, 9/13/79 of 130 Cochran Drive, Greenville SC was arrested by SCHP for: no sc drivers license, speeding Please feel free to submit your comments.
