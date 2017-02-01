Greenwood County Arrest Report for Feb 1, 2017

Gantt, Alfred Sherman Jr. 8/7/94 of 1401 Phoenix Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: DUS Sharp, Jacob Lee, 6/4/88 of 823 S Church Road, Greenville SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: unlawful communicaitons Tooker, Clifton James Jr., 6/14/74 of 124 Klugh Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Probation for: probation violation Williams, Michael Leon, 1/17/73 of 105 Spring Valley Road, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: trespass after notice Please feel free to submit your comments. Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site.

