Greenville teen enters plea deal after string of crimes ending in woman's death
A Greenville teenager is facing jail time after a string of armed robberies and the death of a woman in 2014. Guy Robert Mitchell III, now 19, pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 to voluntary manslaughter, strong arm robbery and two counts of armed robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Tue
|gwww
|21
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Mon
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Mon
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC