Greenville police seek suspects that spent over $3000 with stolen credit cards
According to police, on December 21 of last year, they responded to the Coliseum on Haywood Road in Greenville in reference to reports of a stolen wallet. On that same day, credit cards stolen from the wallet were used at the Walmart and Waffle House on Pelham Road.
