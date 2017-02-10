Greenville on track for top 5 warmest February and Winter on record
When we have such a record-breaking day like we did on Sunday, it makes you wonder if that is a sign of the entire month or even the entire Winter season. Just to recap, record highs on February 12th were broken in both Greenville and Asheville with high temperatures of 81F and 78F in those respective cities.
