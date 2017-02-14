Greenville gets new fire station in b...

Greenville gets new fire station in booming district

Greenville City Fire Department said Verdae Station 1, which is located on Verdae Boulevard near Old Sulphur Springs Road, is ready to respond to emergencies in the area. The station was unveiled after concerns about Fire Station 5 providing adequate response to the developing region.

