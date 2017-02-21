Greenville Co. Schools Superintendent recognized nationwide by Education Week Magazine
Greenville County Schools congratulate Superintendent Dr. W. Burke Royster on being named one of fourteen "Leaders to Learn From" nationwide by Education Week Magazine. "I am most humbled and honored, though I realize this recognition is less about me that it is an acknowledgment of the accomplishments of our district in providing students with necessary supports and opportunities to ensure not only that they graduate, but that they are college and career ready when they do," Dr. Royster said.
