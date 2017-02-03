Fire chief: Multiple fire departments respond to house fire in Greenville, deemed a total loss
The Greenville City Fire Department assisted the Mauldin Fire Department on scene of the fire on the 1400 block of Ridge Road in Mauldin. No person was home at the time of the fire, firefighters say.
