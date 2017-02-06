'Facebook Fairytales' by Emily Liebert - Modern-Day Miracles To Inspire The Human Spirit
What an inspiring book! Author Emily Liebert has collected some fascinating and heart-warming stories of how individuals have used Facebook in creative ways to connect with others. In some cases, the stories are of families being reconnected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Rhino Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|1 min
|Labia2089
|19
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|10 hr
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|21 hr
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC