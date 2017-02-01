Exclusive: Green Cloud Technologies Buys Cirrity; Deal Creates...
Rapidly growing Green Cloud Technologies has acquired cloud service provider Cirrity in a deal that creates the largest 100 percent channel-focused independent cloud services provider. The acquisition combines Cirrity's 80 partners with approximately 400 accounts and Green Cloud's community of more than 400 channel partners.
