eRAD Announces New RIS Features
These features are the outcome of focused development efforts, designed to bring even higher levels of clinical and business productivity to outpatient imaging centers, specialty reading groups, community hospitals, and other providers in the imaging industry. eRAD is a leading provider of standards-based, web-centric radiology image and data management solutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC