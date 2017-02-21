Easley resident indicted on defrauding local company
A 54-year-old Easley woman was among several people who were indicted last week by a federal grand jury. Janna B. Shelby was charged in a four-count indictment with wire fraud, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343, and mail fraud, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.
