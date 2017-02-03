Dona t ever lose your temper - 6:15 am updated:

The Union Times You never really lose your temper because it always finds you and, worse yet, those you lose it around who have to bear the brunt of it while you have to face the consequences of letting it slip off of its leash. That's because a temper out of control and unchecked is an especially unpleasant thing that hurts those to whom it is directed towards, hurting feelings, breaking hearts, and wreaking havoc on relationships, some of which never recover from the damage done.

