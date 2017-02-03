Dona t ever lose your temper - 6:15 am updated:
The Union Times You never really lose your temper because it always finds you and, worse yet, those you lose it around who have to bear the brunt of it while you have to face the consequences of letting it slip off of its leash. That's because a temper out of control and unchecked is an especially unpleasant thing that hurts those to whom it is directed towards, hurting feelings, breaking hearts, and wreaking havoc on relationships, some of which never recover from the damage done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
|Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07)
|Jan 25
|devon
|317
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Jan 24
|Friemdlyfreak
|59
|Gene Donohue
|Jan 23
|Bad Boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC