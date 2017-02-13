Coroner: Greenville man dies weeks after hit by vehicle on White Horse Road
Frank Lawrence Tallon, Jr., 63, of Greenville was reportedly standing in the roadway at 2801 White Horse Road around 7:40 p.m. on January 23 when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.
